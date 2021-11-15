Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1002 million of construction financing for the 344-unit apartment project at the corner of Broad and Noble streets in Philadelphia A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Sundance Bay is...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of Accor SA and Development Ventures Group has disclosed plans to build to 550-room hotel in Orlando, Fla The seven-story property, which will operate under the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand, is being planned...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar has sold Avana Bayview, a 225-unit apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $7346 million, or about $326,489/unit The Charleston, SC, company sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1617 South Federal...
The Real Deal Rolex Realty Corp has filed plans to construct a 199,000-square-foot office building at 665 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The real estate arm of the Switzerland-based luxury watchmaker wants to demolish the 12-story building on the site and...
Mesa West Capital has provided $100 million of financing against 5 MLK, a recently completed mixed-use property at the foot of the Burnside Bridge in the East Burnside neighborhood of Portland, Ore The property, at 5 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd,...
Houston Business Journal AHS Residential has plans to bring a three-building apartment complex to Houston’s Energy Corridor The Miami developer recently bought a 66-acre development site in Ten Oaks master-planned community, near the Texas...
Dallas Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group is building a 500,000-square-foot industrial project in North Fort Worth, Texas The Atlanta developer is constructing the two-building DFW Point35 business park on Harmon Road Completion is scheduled...
Dallas Morning News CBRE Global Investors has provided $663 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Plaza at Solana, a four-building office and retail complex with about 361,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Westlake, Texas An...
Parkview Financial has provided $544 million of financing for the development of a pair of apartment properties with a total of 272 units in Tacoma and Kent, Wash The two properties are at 102 Madison Ave, with 157 units in Kent, and 415 East 25th...