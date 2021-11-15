Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal The Propp family has paid $565 million, or $23542/sf, for the 240,000-square-foot Red Lion Plaza shopping center in Philadelphia The New York-based family bought the retail property from a venture of Finmarc Management...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Metropolitan Properties Inc has paid $39 million, or $406,250/unit, for the 96-unit Residence at Joan’s Farm apartment property in Tewksbury, Mass, about 25 miles northwest of Boston The Boston...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar has sold Avana Bayview, a 225-unit apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $7346 million, or about $326,489/unit The Charleston, SC, company sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1617 South Federal...
AvalonBay Communities Inc has paid $133 million, or $350,000/unit, for the 380-unit Luma at Miramar apartment property in Miramar, Fla The Arlington, Va, REIT bought the complex, which has been renamed Avalon Miramar, from Ansca, a Boynton Beach,...
The Real Deal A venture of Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management has acquired the Kaufman Astoria Studios, a 500,000-square-foot production studio and office complex in Queens, NY Kaufman Organization of New York was the seller...
Inland Private Capital Corp said that its $127 million sale of the Conifer Creek Apartments in Aurora, Colo, generated a 143 percent total return for investors in the Delaware Statutory Trust that it had structured to own the 480-unit property Grand...
RockStep Capital Corp bought the 839,284-square-foot shopping mall for $2242 million, resolving the last remaining asset in Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2006-3 The liquidation of the CMBS loan resulted in $7155 million of losses,...
Dallas Morning News CBRE Global Investors has provided $663 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Plaza at Solana, a four-building office and retail complex with about 361,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Westlake, Texas An...
A venture of Celera Properties and AEW Capital Management has paid $295 million, or $31275/sf, for the 94,325-square-foot medical-office building at 5 Branch St in the Boston suburb of Methuen, Mass It bought the property from Marcus Partners, a...