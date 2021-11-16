Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business A venture of the Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs has secured $247 million of financing for the construction of a 453-unit apartment project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank and US Bank provided a $212 million...
San Antonio Business Journal Majestic Realty Co has submitted plans to develop a four-building industrial project in San Antonio The City of Industry, Calif, company wants to build the 938,281-square-foot property at Lyster Road and Aviation Landing...
San Antonio Business Journal Morgan Group is starting work next month on Caroline at Rogers Ranch, a 351-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Houston company is developing the complex at 3331 North Loop 1604 West It will have a mix of one-,...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Hines is said to be paying $100 million, or $21419/sf, for Bradley Business Center, a 466,871-square-foot office and industrial property in Chicago The Houston investment management firm is buying the...
ACORE Capital has provided $1135 million of financing against a pair of office buildings in downtown Newark, NJ, facilitating their purchase and a proposed renovation The three-year financing was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and Progress Capital...
Philadelphia Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1002 million of construction financing for the 344-unit apartment project at the corner of Broad and Noble streets in Philadelphia A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Sundance Bay is...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of Accor SA and Development Ventures Group has disclosed plans to build to 550-room hotel in Orlando, Fla The seven-story property, which will operate under the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand, is being planned...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has provided $6055 million of construction financing for Alta 9600, a 296-unit apartment project in Miami Alta Developers recently broke ground on the project, which...
The Real Deal MSG Entertainment has renewed its lease for 428,000 square feet at the PENN 2 office building in Manhattan The company’s lease is for 20 years Vornado Realty Trust is renovating the 18 million-sf building, which sits atop Penn...