Philadelphia Business Journal Vanguard Group has fully leased the 240,000-square-foot Ellis Preserve office building in Newtown Square, Pa Sunoco LP owns the building, at 3801 West Chester Pike, which is about 30 miles west of downtown Philadelphia...
South Florida Business Journal Stiles Corp has sold Galleria Plaza, a 24,807-square-foot shopping center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $171 million or about $68932/sf The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company sold the retail property to a company managed by...
CGI+ Real Estate Strategies has paid $507 million, or $298,235/unit, for the 170-unit Alturas apartment property in Oxnard, Calif, which is roughly 60 miles west of Los Angeles, in Ventura County The Los Angeles investment manager bought the...
PRP has paid $1195 million, or just more than $85/sf, for a 14 million-square-foot distribution building in Greer, SC, which is roughly midway between Greenville, SC, and Spartanburg, SC The Washington, DC, investment manager purchased the property,...
A venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees' Retirement System has paid $1063 million, or $412,016/unit, for the 258-unit Endicott Green apartment property in the Boston suburb of Danvers, Mass...
A venture of Pope & Land and Fairway Investments has paid $55 million, or $32544/sf, for the 169,000-square-foot Brookwood Center office building in Birmingham, Ala It bought the property from Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, an Atlanta REIT...
LA Biz TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $98 million, or $296,970/unit, for Avery on Pearl, a 330-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from ConAm Management of San Diego The three-story...
Dallas Business Journal TA Realty has bought a portfolio of five industrial properties totaling 694,055 square feet in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area The Boston investor bought the portfolio from Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments, which had...
Crain’s Chicago Business Black Creek Group has paid $675 million, or $11029/sf, for 355 Logistics Center, a 612,000-square-foot industrial property in Lockport, Ill The Denver investment manager purchased the property from High Street...