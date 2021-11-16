Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Stiles Corp has sold Galleria Plaza, a 24,807-square-foot shopping center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $171 million or about $68932/sf The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company sold the retail property to a company managed by...
PGIM Real Estate has provided an additional $85 million of financing against a portfolio of 140 industrial properties with 985 million square feet owned by DRA Advisors The loan is a supplement to a $450 million mortgage that PGIM had provided in...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of the Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs has secured $247 million of financing for the construction of a 453-unit apartment project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank and US Bank provided a $212 million...
PCCP LLC has provided what is said to have been $150 million of financing against 80 Broad St in lower Manhattan, allowing for the 423,000-square-foot office property’s refinancing The loan was arranged by Eastdil Secured and takes out a like...
ACORE Capital has provided $1135 million of financing against a pair of office buildings in downtown Newark, NJ, facilitating their purchase and a proposed renovation The three-year financing was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and Progress Capital...
Philadelphia Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1002 million of construction financing for the 344-unit apartment project at the corner of Broad and Noble streets in Philadelphia A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Sundance Bay is...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of Accor SA and Development Ventures Group has disclosed plans to build to 550-room hotel in Orlando, Fla The seven-story property, which will operate under the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand, is being planned...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar has sold Avana Bayview, a 225-unit apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $7346 million, or about $326,489/unit The Charleston, SC, company sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1617 South Federal...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has provided $6055 million of construction financing for Alta 9600, a 296-unit apartment project in Miami Alta Developers recently broke ground on the project, which...