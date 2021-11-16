Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Vanguard Group has fully leased the 240,000-square-foot Ellis Preserve office building in Newtown Square, Pa Sunoco LP owns the building, at 3801 West Chester Pike, which is about 30 miles west of downtown Philadelphia...
LA Biz TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $98 million, or $296,970/unit, for Avery on Pearl, a 330-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from ConAm Management of San Diego The three-story...
The Real Deal MSG Entertainment has renewed its lease for 428,000 square feet at the PENN 2 office building in Manhattan The company’s lease is for 20 years Vornado Realty Trust is renovating the 18 million-sf building, which sits atop Penn...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 630,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the 19 million-sf Northern Virginia Gateway industrial property in Stafford, Va Peterson Cos, a Fair Lakes, Va, developer, is constructing...
LA Biz Newegg Commerce Inc has agreed to fully lease a 244,958-square-foot industrial building at Shea Center Ontario, a 18 million-sf business park in Ontario, Calif, about 42 miles east of Los Angeles The electronics retailer will take its space...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp has denied claims by PWM Property Management, an affiliate of the owner of Manhattan’s 245 Park Ave, that it’s at fault for vacancies the property is facing PWM, an...
REBusiness Online MoLo Solutions has agreed to lease 93,710 square feet of office space at 167 North Green St in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood Shapack Partners brokered the lease on behalf of the unidentified owner, while MB Real Estate...
The Real Deal Target Corp has signed a lease for 90,000 square feet at the 12 million-sf Kings Plaza shopping center in Brooklyn, NY The retailer will take space that previously was occupied by JCPenney Macerich Co, a Santa Monica, Calif, REIT, owns...
Albuquerque Journal Schenker has agreed to fully lease the 150,000-square-foot industrial property that is being built at 7200 Bluewater Road NW in Albuquerque, NM The logistics company will take its space once the property is completed in the...