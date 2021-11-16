Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of Dantes Community Partners and Jonathan Rose Cos has paid $164 million, or $176,344/unit, for the 930-unit Avanti Apartments in District Heights, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC A venture of Dragone...
South Florida Business Journal Stiles Corp has sold Galleria Plaza, a 24,807-square-foot shopping center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $171 million or about $68932/sf The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company sold the retail property to a company managed by...
CGI+ Real Estate Strategies has paid $507 million, or $298,235/unit, for the 170-unit Alturas apartment property in Oxnard, Calif, which is roughly 60 miles west of Los Angeles, in Ventura County The Los Angeles investment manager bought the...
A venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees' Retirement System has paid $1063 million, or $412,016/unit, for the 258-unit Endicott Green apartment property in the Boston suburb of Danvers, Mass...
A venture of Pope & Land and Fairway Investments has paid $55 million, or $32544/sf, for the 169,000-square-foot Brookwood Center office building in Birmingham, Ala It bought the property from Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, an Atlanta REIT...
LA Biz TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $98 million, or $296,970/unit, for Avery on Pearl, a 330-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from ConAm Management of San Diego The three-story...
Dallas Business Journal TA Realty has bought a portfolio of five industrial properties totaling 694,055 square feet in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area The Boston investor bought the portfolio from Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments, which had...
Crain’s Chicago Business Black Creek Group has paid $675 million, or $11029/sf, for 355 Logistics Center, a 612,000-square-foot industrial property in Lockport, Ill The Denver investment manager purchased the property from High Street...
Philadelphia Business Journal The Propp family has paid $565 million, or $23542/sf, for the 240,000-square-foot Red Lion Plaza shopping center in Philadelphia The New York-based family bought the retail property from a venture of Finmarc Management...