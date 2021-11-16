Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of Dantes Community Partners and Jonathan Rose Cos has paid $164 million, or $176,344/unit, for the 930-unit Avanti Apartments in District Heights, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC A venture of Dragone...
South Florida Business Journal Stiles Corp has sold Galleria Plaza, a 24,807-square-foot shopping center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $171 million or about $68932/sf The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company sold the retail property to a company managed by...
CGI+ Real Estate Strategies has paid $507 million, or $298,235/unit, for the 170-unit Alturas apartment property in Oxnard, Calif, which is roughly 60 miles west of Los Angeles, in Ventura County The Los Angeles investment manager bought the...
PRP has paid $1195 million, or just more than $85/sf, for a 14 million-square-foot distribution building in Greer, SC, which is roughly midway between Greenville, SC, and Spartanburg, SC The Washington, DC, investment manager purchased the property,...
A venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees' Retirement System has paid $1063 million, or $412,016/unit, for the 258-unit Endicott Green apartment property in the Boston suburb of Danvers, Mass...
A venture of Pope & Land and Fairway Investments has paid $55 million, or $32544/sf, for the 169,000-square-foot Brookwood Center office building in Birmingham, Ala It bought the property from Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, an Atlanta REIT...
LA Biz TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $98 million, or $296,970/unit, for Avery on Pearl, a 330-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from ConAm Management of San Diego The three-story...
San Antonio Business Journal Majestic Realty Co has submitted plans to develop a four-building industrial project in San Antonio The City of Industry, Calif, company wants to build the 938,281-square-foot property at Lyster Road and Aviation Landing...
San Antonio Business Journal Morgan Group is starting work next month on Caroline at Rogers Ranch, a 351-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Houston company is developing the complex at 3331 North Loop 1604 West It will have a mix of one-,...