Commercial Observer A venture of Dantes Community Partners and Jonathan Rose Cos has paid $164 million, or $176,344/unit, for the 930-unit Avanti Apartments in District Heights, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC A venture of Dragone...
Rentvcom Bay Logistics has agreed to fully lease a 76,200-square-foot building at 291 East Buckeye Road in Phoenix The property, which is part of the 147,744-sf Central Logistics Cold Storage Center, was built in 1940 and underwent renovations that...
Philadelphia Business Journal The Propp family has paid $565 million, or $23542/sf, for the 240,000-square-foot Red Lion Plaza shopping center in Philadelphia The New York-based family bought the retail property from a venture of Finmarc Management...
Philadelphia Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1002 million of construction financing for the 344-unit apartment project at the corner of Broad and Noble streets in Philadelphia A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Sundance Bay is...
The Real Deal MSG Entertainment has renewed its lease for 428,000 square feet at the PENN 2 office building in Manhattan The company’s lease is for 20 years Vornado Realty Trust is renovating the 18 million-sf building, which sits atop Penn...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 630,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the 19 million-sf Northern Virginia Gateway industrial property in Stafford, Va Peterson Cos, a Fair Lakes, Va, developer, is constructing...
LA Biz Newegg Commerce Inc has agreed to fully lease a 244,958-square-foot industrial building at Shea Center Ontario, a 18 million-sf business park in Ontario, Calif, about 42 miles east of Los Angeles The electronics retailer will take its space...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp has denied claims by PWM Property Management, an affiliate of the owner of Manhattan’s 245 Park Ave, that it’s at fault for vacancies the property is facing PWM, an...
Commercial Observer Rock Creek Property Group has paid $22 million, or $18182/sf, for three office buildings totaling 121,000 square feet in the Clover Leaf business park in Germantown, Md The Washington, DC, company plans on converting the...