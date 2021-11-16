Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $30 million of construction financing for a 170-unit apartment project in Davie, Fla ArchCo Residential recently broke ground on the property, which is being built on 405 acres at 5800 Reese...
PGIM Real Estate has provided an additional $85 million of financing against a portfolio of 140 industrial properties with 985 million square feet owned by DRA Advisors The loan is a supplement to a $450 million mortgage that PGIM had provided in...
Hartford Business Journal The AR Building Co has proposed a 225-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Newington, Conn The Seven Fields, Pa, developer plans on constructing the five-building complex on a 26-acre site at 258 Deming...
PCCP LLC has provided what is said to have been $150 million of financing against 80 Broad St in lower Manhattan, allowing for the 423,000-square-foot office property’s refinancing The loan was arranged by Eastdil Secured and takes out a like...
San Antonio Business Journal Majestic Realty Co has submitted plans to develop a four-building industrial project in San Antonio The City of Industry, Calif, company wants to build the 938,281-square-foot property at Lyster Road and Aviation Landing...
San Antonio Business Journal Morgan Group is starting work next month on Caroline at Rogers Ranch, a 351-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Houston company is developing the complex at 3331 North Loop 1604 West It will have a mix of one-,...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Hines is said to be paying $100 million, or $21419/sf, for Bradley Business Center, a 466,871-square-foot office and industrial property in Chicago The Houston investment management firm is buying the...
ACORE Capital has provided $1135 million of financing against a pair of office buildings in downtown Newark, NJ, facilitating their purchase and a proposed renovation The three-year financing was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and Progress Capital...
Philadelphia Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1002 million of construction financing for the 344-unit apartment project at the corner of Broad and Noble streets in Philadelphia A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Sundance Bay is...