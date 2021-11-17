Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has backed out of a deal to fully lease Harborside 1, a 400,000-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ The online retail giant had been in advanced talks to lease the building, which is owned by...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sunstone Hotel Investors has tapped Eastdil Secured to market for sale two Chicago hotels totaling 725 rooms The properties, which are being offered as a package, are the 368-room Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown, at...
St Louis Business Journal Plymouth Industrial REIT has paid $751 million, or $6827/sf, for two industrial properties totaling 11 million square feet at Gateway Commerce Center in Edwardsville, Ill, about 20 miles northeast of St Louis The Boston...
Philadelphia Business Journal Vanguard Group has fully leased the 240,000-square-foot Ellis Preserve office building in Newtown Square, Pa Sunoco LP owns the building, at 3801 West Chester Pike, which is about 30 miles west of downtown Philadelphia...
Rentvcom Bay Logistics has agreed to fully lease a 76,200-square-foot building at 291 East Buckeye Road in Phoenix The property, which is part of the 147,744-sf Central Logistics Cold Storage Center, was built in 1940 and underwent renovations that...
Crain’s Chicago Business Black Creek Group has paid $675 million, or $11029/sf, for 355 Logistics Center, a 612,000-square-foot industrial property in Lockport, Ill The Denver investment manager purchased the property from High Street...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Hines is said to be paying $100 million, or $21419/sf, for Bradley Business Center, a 466,871-square-foot office and industrial property in Chicago The Houston investment management firm is buying the...
The Real Deal MSG Entertainment has renewed its lease for 428,000 square feet at the PENN 2 office building in Manhattan The company’s lease is for 20 years Vornado Realty Trust is renovating the 18 million-sf building, which sits atop Penn...
Milwaukee Business Journal McClendon Capital Group has been approved to build a 156-unit apartment property at the corner of East Ogden Avenue and North Milwaukee Street in Milwaukee The local developer and investor plans to break ground on the $40...