Baltimore Business Journal Paramount Realty Services Inc has paid $69 million, or $20158/sf, for the 342,294-square-foot Pasadena Crossroads shopping center in the Baltimore suburb of Pasadena, Md The Lakewood, NJ, real estate investor bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Crow Holdings has paid $468 million, or $225,000/unit, for the 208-unit Preserve at Zephyr Ridge apartment property in Zephyrhills, Fla, about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, Fla The Dallas investment manager...
PCCP LLC has provided $85 million of mortgage debt to fund the $10775 million purchase and planned renovation of Patterson Court, a 384-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The property, at 8151 Patterson Woods Drive, was purchased by Trion...
Family-run investment firm 5Rivers CRE has paid $37 million, or just more than $140/sf, for Market Street Flowood, a 263,852-square-foot retail property in Flowood, Miss, which is just north of the state capital, Jackson The Houston company now owns...
Dallas Morning News Fort Capital has purchased a portfolio of office and industrial properties in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, investor bought Ballpark Circle, a 236,547-square-foot office and industrial property, and...
New York Post Burnett Equity has paid $55 million, or $103,774/room, for the 530-room Martinique Hotel in Manhattan The Oklahoma City company bought the property from an unidentified Florida investor in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The...
The Real Deal Namdar Group has secured $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment projects with a combined 811 units in Jersey City, NJ Scale Lending provided the loans: $73 million against the 235-unit development at 26 Van Reipen Ave and...
Wheelock Street Capital has made an equity investment in 200 Inner Belt Road, a 191,089-square-foot office and laboratory building in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass, in a recapitalization valuing the property at $160 million, or $837/sf As...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of commercial property sales remained robust in October, as $48 billion of properties changed hands That brings volume for the year so far to an adjusted $52379 billion, according to Real Capital...