Baltimore Business Journal Paramount Realty Services Inc has paid $69 million, or $20158/sf, for the 342,294-square-foot Pasadena Crossroads shopping center in the Baltimore suburb of Pasadena, Md The Lakewood, NJ, real estate investor bought the...
Family-run investment firm 5Rivers CRE has paid $37 million, or just more than $140/sf, for Market Street Flowood, a 263,852-square-foot retail property in Flowood, Miss, which is just north of the state capital, Jackson The Houston company now owns...
Dallas Morning News Fort Capital has purchased a portfolio of office and industrial properties in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, investor bought Ballpark Circle, a 236,547-square-foot office and industrial property, and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Beachwold Residential has paid $775 million, or $251,623/unit, for the 308-unit Gran Bay Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The New York multifamily specialist bought the complex from RAS Realty Partners of...
New York Post Burnett Equity has paid $55 million, or $103,774/room, for the 530-room Martinique Hotel in Manhattan The Oklahoma City company bought the property from an unidentified Florida investor in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of commercial property sales remained robust in October, as $48 billion of properties changed hands That brings volume for the year so far to an adjusted $52379 billion, according to Real Capital...
Commercial Property Executive An entity managed by Silver Creek Development has paid $485 million, or $33494/sf, for Norterra West Two, a 144,800-square-foot office property in Phoenix The local development and investment company purchased the...
St Louis Business Journal Plymouth Industrial REIT has paid $751 million, or $6827/sf, for two industrial properties totaling 11 million square feet at Gateway Commerce Center in Edwardsville, Ill, about 20 miles northeast of St Louis The Boston...
Commercial Observer A venture of Dantes Community Partners and Jonathan Rose Cos has paid $164 million, or $176,344/unit, for the 930-unit Avanti Apartments in District Heights, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC A venture of Dragone...