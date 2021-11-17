Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Namdar Group has secured $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment projects with a combined 811 units in Jersey City, NJ Scale Lending provided the loans: $73 million against the 235-unit development at 26 Van Reipen Ave and...
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has backed out of a deal to fully lease Harborside 1, a 400,000-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ The online retail giant had been in advanced talks to lease the building, which is owned by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of commercial property sales remained robust in October, as $48 billion of properties changed hands That brings volume for the year so far to an adjusted $52379 billion, according to Real Capital...
Commercial Property Executive An entity managed by Silver Creek Development has paid $485 million, or $33494/sf, for Norterra West Two, a 144,800-square-foot office property in Phoenix The local development and investment company purchased the...
St Louis Business Journal Plymouth Industrial REIT has paid $751 million, or $6827/sf, for two industrial properties totaling 11 million square feet at Gateway Commerce Center in Edwardsville, Ill, about 20 miles northeast of St Louis The Boston...
Commercial Observer A venture of Dantes Community Partners and Jonathan Rose Cos has paid $164 million, or $176,344/unit, for the 930-unit Avanti Apartments in District Heights, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC A venture of Dragone...
South Florida Business Journal Stiles Corp has sold Galleria Plaza, a 24,807-square-foot shopping center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $171 million or about $68932/sf The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company sold the retail property to a company managed by...
CGI+ Real Estate Strategies has paid $507 million, or $298,235/unit, for the 170-unit Alturas apartment property in Oxnard, Calif, which is roughly 60 miles west of Los Angeles, in Ventura County The Los Angeles investment manager bought the...
PRP has paid $1195 million, or just more than $85/sf, for a 14 million-square-foot distribution building in Greer, SC, which is roughly midway between Greenville, SC, and Spartanburg, SC The Washington, DC, investment manager purchased the property,...