New York Post Burnett Equity has paid $55 million, or $103,774/room, for the 530-room Martinique Hotel in Manhattan The Oklahoma City company bought the property from an unidentified Florida investor in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of commercial property sales remained robust in October, as $48 billion of properties changed hands That brings volume for the year so far to an adjusted $52379 billion, according to Real Capital...
St Louis Business Journal Plymouth Industrial REIT has paid $751 million, or $6827/sf, for two industrial properties totaling 11 million square feet at Gateway Commerce Center in Edwardsville, Ill, about 20 miles northeast of St Louis The Boston...
Commercial Observer A venture of Dantes Community Partners and Jonathan Rose Cos has paid $164 million, or $176,344/unit, for the 930-unit Avanti Apartments in District Heights, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC A venture of Dragone...
South Florida Business Journal Stiles Corp has sold Galleria Plaza, a 24,807-square-foot shopping center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $171 million or about $68932/sf The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company sold the retail property to a company managed by...
CGI+ Real Estate Strategies has paid $507 million, or $298,235/unit, for the 170-unit Alturas apartment property in Oxnard, Calif, which is roughly 60 miles west of Los Angeles, in Ventura County The Los Angeles investment manager bought the...
PRP has paid $1195 million, or just more than $85/sf, for a 14 million-square-foot distribution building in Greer, SC, which is roughly midway between Greenville, SC, and Spartanburg, SC The Washington, DC, investment manager purchased the property,...
A venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees' Retirement System has paid $1063 million, or $412,016/unit, for the 258-unit Endicott Green apartment property in the Boston suburb of Danvers, Mass...
Rentvcom Bay Logistics has agreed to fully lease a 76,200-square-foot building at 291 East Buckeye Road in Phoenix The property, which is part of the 147,744-sf Central Logistics Cold Storage Center, was built in 1940 and underwent renovations that...