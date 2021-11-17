Log In or Subscribe to read more
St Louis Business Journal Plymouth Industrial REIT has paid $751 million, or $6827/sf, for two industrial properties totaling 11 million square feet at Gateway Commerce Center in Edwardsville, Ill, about 20 miles northeast of St Louis The Boston...
Crain’s Chicago Business Black Creek Group has paid $675 million, or $11029/sf, for 355 Logistics Center, a 612,000-square-foot industrial property in Lockport, Ill The Denver investment manager purchased the property from High Street...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Hines is said to be paying $100 million, or $21419/sf, for Bradley Business Center, a 466,871-square-foot office and industrial property in Chicago The Houston investment management firm is buying the...
Milwaukee Business Journal McClendon Capital Group has been approved to build a 156-unit apartment property at the corner of East Ogden Avenue and North Milwaukee Street in Milwaukee The local developer and investor plans to break ground on the $40...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kan, formally has been placed on the sales market The 101 million-square-foot property and its neighbor, the 88,921-sf West Ridge Plaza power center, had served as collateral...
Commercial Property Executive Scannell Properties has broken ground on the 14 million-square-foot first phase of the Ronald Reagan Logistics Center in Brownsburg, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the industrial property at the intersection...
The Real Deal Wolk Properties is offering for sale the 95-unit apartment building at 740 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York company has hired JLL to market the property, which could trade for $55 million, or $578,947/unit The property, which...
REBusiness Online MoLo Solutions has agreed to lease 93,710 square feet of office space at 167 North Green St in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood Shapack Partners brokered the lease on behalf of the unidentified owner, while MB Real Estate...
REJournalscom A development group led by Birge & Held has broken ground on the 216-unit Greenview Apartments in Whitestown, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 5875 Perry Worth Road, about 20 miles northwest of downtown...