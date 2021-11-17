Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Namdar Group has secured $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment projects with a combined 811 units in Jersey City, NJ Scale Lending provided the loans: $73 million against the 235-unit development at 26 Van Reipen Ave and...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $30 million of construction financing for a 170-unit apartment project in Davie, Fla ArchCo Residential recently broke ground on the property, which is being built on 405 acres at 5800 Reese...
PGIM Real Estate has provided an additional $85 million of financing against a portfolio of 140 industrial properties with 985 million square feet owned by DRA Advisors The loan is a supplement to a $450 million mortgage that PGIM had provided in...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of the Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs has secured $247 million of financing for the construction of a 453-unit apartment project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank and US Bank provided a $212 million...
PCCP LLC has provided what is said to have been $150 million of financing against 80 Broad St in lower Manhattan, allowing for the 423,000-square-foot office property’s refinancing The loan was arranged by Eastdil Secured and takes out a like...
ACORE Capital has provided $1135 million of financing against a pair of office buildings in downtown Newark, NJ, facilitating their purchase and a proposed renovation The three-year financing was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and Progress Capital...
Philadelphia Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1002 million of construction financing for the 344-unit apartment project at the corner of Broad and Noble streets in Philadelphia A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Sundance Bay is...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has provided $6055 million of construction financing for Alta 9600, a 296-unit apartment project in Miami Alta Developers recently broke ground on the project, which...
Mesa West Capital has provided $100 million of financing against 5 MLK, a recently completed mixed-use property at the foot of the Burnside Bridge in the East Burnside neighborhood of Portland, Ore The property, at 5 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd,...