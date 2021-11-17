Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Fort Capital has purchased a portfolio of office and industrial properties in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, investor bought Ballpark Circle, a 236,547-square-foot office and industrial property, and...
AZ Big Media A venture of CA Industrial and DWS RREEF has broken ground on the first phase of Luke Logistics Center, a 15 million-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz CA, of Chicago, and DWS RREEF, of Kansas City, Mo, are building the...
The Real Deal Namdar Group has secured $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment projects with a combined 811 units in Jersey City, NJ Scale Lending provided the loans: $73 million against the 235-unit development at 26 Van Reipen Ave and...
Hartford Business Journal The AR Building Co has proposed a 225-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Newington, Conn The Seven Fields, Pa, developer plans on constructing the five-building complex on a 26-acre site at 258 Deming...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of the Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs has secured $247 million of financing for the construction of a 453-unit apartment project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank and US Bank provided a $212 million...
San Antonio Business Journal Majestic Realty Co has submitted plans to develop a four-building industrial project in San Antonio The City of Industry, Calif, company wants to build the 938,281-square-foot property at Lyster Road and Aviation Landing...
San Antonio Business Journal Morgan Group is starting work next month on Caroline at Rogers Ranch, a 351-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Houston company is developing the complex at 3331 North Loop 1604 West It will have a mix of one-,...
Dallas Business Journal TA Realty has bought a portfolio of five industrial properties totaling 694,055 square feet in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area The Boston investor bought the portfolio from Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments, which had...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Hines is said to be paying $100 million, or $21419/sf, for Bradley Business Center, a 466,871-square-foot office and industrial property in Chicago The Houston investment management firm is buying the...