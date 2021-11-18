Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Snell Properties has paid $136 million, or about $418,462/unit, for the 325-unit Channel Club Apartments in downtown Tampa, Fla The Arlington, Va, company bought the 21-story building from a partnership of ECI Group and...
REJournals Opus Group has broken ground on a 279,872-square-foot industrial building at the Midwest Transportation Center in Kenosha, Wis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at 6222 77th Ave, about 35 miles south of Milwaukee It...
Las Vegas Review-Journal Tapestry Inc has broken ground on the North Las Vegas Fulfillment Center, a 788,000 square-foot industrial property in Las Vegas The luxury retailer is building the property at 5603 East El Campo Grande Ave, about 16 miles...
Dallas Morning News Kalterra Capital Partners has started construction on The Hamilton, a 175-unit apartment project geared toward older adults in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles south of Dallas The Dallas developer is building the property on an...
AZ Big Media A venture of CA Industrial and DWS RREEF has broken ground on the first phase of Luke Logistics Center, a 15 million-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz CA, of Chicago, and DWS RREEF, of Kansas City, Mo, are building the...
The Real Deal Namdar Group has secured $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment projects with a combined 811 units in Jersey City, NJ Scale Lending provided the loans: $73 million against the 235-unit development at 26 Van Reipen Ave and...
South Florida Business Journal Stiles Corp has sold Galleria Plaza, a 24,807-square-foot shopping center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $171 million or about $68932/sf The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company sold the retail property to a company managed by...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $30 million of construction financing for a 170-unit apartment project in Davie, Fla ArchCo Residential recently broke ground on the property, which is being built on 405 acres at 5800 Reese...
Hartford Business Journal The AR Building Co has proposed a 225-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Newington, Conn The Seven Fields, Pa, developer plans on constructing the five-building complex on a 26-acre site at 258 Deming...