Tampa Bay Business Journal Snell Properties has paid $136 million, or about $418,462/unit, for the 325-unit Channel Club Apartments in downtown Tampa, Fla The Arlington, Va, company bought the 21-story building from a partnership of ECI Group and...
Cincinnati Business Courier An affiliate of Kroger Co has paid $446 million, or about $5910/sf, for Monroe Commerce Center, a 755,000-square-foot industrial property in Monroe, Ohio The Cincinnati grocery store chain purchased the property from...
Starlight US Multi-Family has paid $1352 million, or $359,574/unit, for the 376-unit Lyric Apartments in Las Vegas The Toronto investor purchased the property from the Bascom Group of San Francisco, which had acquired it in 2016 for $6535 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Houston’s Helios Plaza, a 377,185-square-foot office building that’s fully leased to the Amoco unit of BP Corp, has been sold for $178 million, or $472/sf, to AGC Equity Partners AGC, a London...
TruAmerica Multifamily has entered the Houston market, buying two apartment properties with 652 units from Camden Property Trust The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the 364-unit Camden Oak Crest at 12025 Richmond Ave, which it’s...
Baltimore Business Journal Paramount Realty Services Inc has paid $69 million, or $20158/sf, for the 342,294-square-foot Pasadena Crossroads shopping center in the Baltimore suburb of Pasadena, Md The Lakewood, NJ, real estate investor bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Crow Holdings has paid $468 million, or $225,000/unit, for the 208-unit Preserve at Zephyr Ridge apartment property in Zephyrhills, Fla, about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, Fla The Dallas investment manager...
Family-run investment firm 5Rivers CRE has paid $37 million, or just more than $140/sf, for Market Street Flowood, a 263,852-square-foot retail property in Flowood, Miss, which is just north of the state capital, Jackson The Houston company now owns...
Dallas Morning News Fort Capital has purchased a portfolio of office and industrial properties in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, investor bought Ballpark Circle, a 236,547-square-foot office and industrial property, and...