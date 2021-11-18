Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $2107 million of financing against the 761,824-square-foot office building at 800 Scudders Mill Road in Plainsboro, NJ The loan allowed the property’s owner, Hana Asset Management, to retire $2079...
PCCP LLC has provided $85 million of mortgage debt to fund the $10775 million purchase and planned renovation of Patterson Court, a 384-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The property, at 8151 Patterson Woods Drive, was purchased by Trion...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Beachwold Residential has paid $775 million, or $251,623/unit, for the 308-unit Gran Bay Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The New York multifamily specialist bought the complex from RAS Realty Partners of...
The Real Deal Namdar Group has secured $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment projects with a combined 811 units in Jersey City, NJ Scale Lending provided the loans: $73 million against the 235-unit development at 26 Van Reipen Ave and...
Wheelock Street Capital has made an equity investment in 200 Inner Belt Road, a 191,089-square-foot office and laboratory building in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass, in a recapitalization valuing the property at $160 million, or $837/sf As...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $30 million of construction financing for a 170-unit apartment project in Davie, Fla ArchCo Residential recently broke ground on the property, which is being built on 405 acres at 5800 Reese...
PGIM Real Estate has provided an additional $85 million of financing against a portfolio of 140 industrial properties with 985 million square feet owned by DRA Advisors The loan is a supplement to a $450 million mortgage that PGIM had provided in...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of the Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs has secured $247 million of financing for the construction of a 453-unit apartment project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank and US Bank provided a $212 million...
PCCP LLC has provided what is said to have been $150 million of financing against 80 Broad St in lower Manhattan, allowing for the 423,000-square-foot office property’s refinancing The loan was arranged by Eastdil Secured and takes out a like...