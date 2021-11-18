Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Snell Properties has paid $136 million, or about $418,462/unit, for the 325-unit Channel Club Apartments in downtown Tampa, Fla The Arlington, Va, company bought the 21-story building from a partnership of ECI Group and...
Dallas Morning News Uhalt Investments has bought Search Plaza, a 155,000-square-foot office property in Dallas The New Orleans investor acquired the seven-story property on North Central Expressway near Meadow Road from local investor Pillar...
Starlight US Multi-Family has paid $1352 million, or $359,574/unit, for the 376-unit Lyric Apartments in Las Vegas The Toronto investor purchased the property from the Bascom Group of San Francisco, which had acquired it in 2016 for $6535 million...
REJournals Opus Group has broken ground on a 279,872-square-foot industrial building at the Midwest Transportation Center in Kenosha, Wis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at 6222 77th Ave, about 35 miles south of Milwaukee It...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Houston’s Helios Plaza, a 377,185-square-foot office building that’s fully leased to the Amoco unit of BP Corp, has been sold for $178 million, or $472/sf, to AGC Equity Partners AGC, a London...
TruAmerica Multifamily has entered the Houston market, buying two apartment properties with 652 units from Camden Property Trust The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the 364-unit Camden Oak Crest at 12025 Richmond Ave, which it’s...
Baltimore Business Journal Paramount Realty Services Inc has paid $69 million, or $20158/sf, for the 342,294-square-foot Pasadena Crossroads shopping center in the Baltimore suburb of Pasadena, Md The Lakewood, NJ, real estate investor bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Crow Holdings has paid $468 million, or $225,000/unit, for the 208-unit Preserve at Zephyr Ridge apartment property in Zephyrhills, Fla, about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, Fla The Dallas investment manager...
Family-run investment firm 5Rivers CRE has paid $37 million, or just more than $140/sf, for Market Street Flowood, a 263,852-square-foot retail property in Flowood, Miss, which is just north of the state capital, Jackson The Houston company now owns...