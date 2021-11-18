Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournals Opus Group has broken ground on a 279,872-square-foot industrial building at the Midwest Transportation Center in Kenosha, Wis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at 6222 77th Ave, about 35 miles south of Milwaukee It...
Dallas Morning News Kalterra Capital Partners has started construction on The Hamilton, a 175-unit apartment project geared toward older adults in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles south of Dallas The Dallas developer is building the property on an...
AZ Big Media A venture of CA Industrial and DWS RREEF has broken ground on the first phase of Luke Logistics Center, a 15 million-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz CA, of Chicago, and DWS RREEF, of Kansas City, Mo, are building the...
The Real Deal Namdar Group has secured $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment projects with a combined 811 units in Jersey City, NJ Scale Lending provided the loans: $73 million against the 235-unit development at 26 Van Reipen Ave and...
Commercial Property Executive An entity managed by Silver Creek Development has paid $485 million, or $33494/sf, for Norterra West Two, a 144,800-square-foot office property in Phoenix The local development and investment company purchased the...
Rentvcom Bay Logistics has agreed to fully lease a 76,200-square-foot building at 291 East Buckeye Road in Phoenix The property, which is part of the 147,744-sf Central Logistics Cold Storage Center, was built in 1940 and underwent renovations that...
LA Biz TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $98 million, or $296,970/unit, for Avery on Pearl, a 330-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from ConAm Management of San Diego The three-story...
Hartford Business Journal The AR Building Co has proposed a 225-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Newington, Conn The Seven Fields, Pa, developer plans on constructing the five-building complex on a 26-acre site at 258 Deming...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of the Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs has secured $247 million of financing for the construction of a 453-unit apartment project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank and US Bank provided a $212 million...