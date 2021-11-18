Log In or Subscribe to read more
Institutional investors have increased their target allocations to commercial real estate to 107 percent this year, from 106 percent in 2020 They're now 180 basis points higher than in 2013, according to a survey of 224 investors with $134 trillion...
Wheelock Street Capital has made an equity investment in 200 Inner Belt Road, a 191,089-square-foot office and laboratory building in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass, in a recapitalization valuing the property at $160 million, or $837/sf As...
SB Real Estate Partners has made its first investment in the Las Vegas market, paying $67 million, or $278,008/unit, for the 241-unit Portola on Russell apartment property The Irvine, Calif, investor had focused on the Phoenix and the Pacific...
Ready Capital Corp, a New York real estate finance company specializing in the small- to middle-market segments, has agreed to buy the outstanding equity interests in funds managed by Mosaic Real Estate Investors The acquisition allows it to move...
Washington REIT, which recently sold its entire retail portfolio and all but one of its office properties to focus on the multifamily sector, is expanding its geographic footprint Markets it's targeting include Atlanta, Charlotte, NC, and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Essex Property Trust has formed a venture with the State of Wisconsin Investment Board that will have a potential capacity of $660 million that will be used to buy apartment properties The venture, Wesco VI...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Empire State Realty Trust Inc, which owns 101 million square feet of office and retail space in New York City and its suburbs, is entering the multifamily sector The New York REIT has agreed to buy a 90...
King Street Capital Management has formed a venture with the Alberta Investment Management Corp and a sovereign wealth fund to invest in production studios The venture has teamed with East End Studios, a Glendale, Calif, company that develops and...
Starwood Capital Group has raised $10 billion of equity commitments for its Starwood Distressed Opportunity Fund XII, the latest in its series of opportunistic investment vehicles The Miami investment manager far surpassed the $76 billion it had...