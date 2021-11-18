Log In or Subscribe to read more
Las Vegas Review-Journal Tapestry Inc has broken ground on the North Las Vegas Fulfillment Center, a 788,000 square-foot industrial property in Las Vegas The luxury retailer is building the property at 5603 East El Campo Grande Ave, about 16 miles...
Dallas Morning News Kalterra Capital Partners has started construction on The Hamilton, a 175-unit apartment project geared toward older adults in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles south of Dallas The Dallas developer is building the property on an...
REBusiness Online Sensient Technologies Corp has agreed to lease 300,481 square feet of industrial space at 255 Logistics Center, a 502,781-sf industrial property in East St Louis The Milwaukee company, which manufactures colors, flavors and...
AZ Big Media A venture of CA Industrial and DWS RREEF has broken ground on the first phase of Luke Logistics Center, a 15 million-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz CA, of Chicago, and DWS RREEF, of Kansas City, Mo, are building the...
The Real Deal Namdar Group has secured $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment projects with a combined 811 units in Jersey City, NJ Scale Lending provided the loans: $73 million against the 235-unit development at 26 Van Reipen Ave and...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sunstone Hotel Investors has tapped Eastdil Secured to market for sale two Chicago hotels totaling 725 rooms The properties, which are being offered as a package, are the 368-room Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown, at...
St Louis Business Journal Plymouth Industrial REIT has paid $751 million, or $6827/sf, for two industrial properties totaling 11 million square feet at Gateway Commerce Center in Edwardsville, Ill, about 20 miles northeast of St Louis The Boston...
Hartford Business Journal The AR Building Co has proposed a 225-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Newington, Conn The Seven Fields, Pa, developer plans on constructing the five-building complex on a 26-acre site at 258 Deming...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of the Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs has secured $247 million of financing for the construction of a 453-unit apartment project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank and US Bank provided a $212 million...