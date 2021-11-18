Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Houston’s Helios Plaza, a 377,185-square-foot office building that’s fully leased to the Amoco unit of BP Corp, has been sold for $178 million, or $472/sf, to AGC Equity Partners AGC, a London...
TruAmerica Multifamily has entered the Houston market, buying two apartment properties with 652 units from Camden Property Trust The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the 364-unit Camden Oak Crest at 12025 Richmond Ave, which it’s...
Baltimore Business Journal Paramount Realty Services Inc has paid $69 million, or $20158/sf, for the 342,294-square-foot Pasadena Crossroads shopping center in the Baltimore suburb of Pasadena, Md The Lakewood, NJ, real estate investor bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Crow Holdings has paid $468 million, or $225,000/unit, for the 208-unit Preserve at Zephyr Ridge apartment property in Zephyrhills, Fla, about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, Fla The Dallas investment manager...
Family-run investment firm 5Rivers CRE has paid $37 million, or just more than $140/sf, for Market Street Flowood, a 263,852-square-foot retail property in Flowood, Miss, which is just north of the state capital, Jackson The Houston company now owns...
Dallas Morning News Fort Capital has purchased a portfolio of office and industrial properties in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, investor bought Ballpark Circle, a 236,547-square-foot office and industrial property, and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Beachwold Residential has paid $775 million, or $251,623/unit, for the 308-unit Gran Bay Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The New York multifamily specialist bought the complex from RAS Realty Partners of...
New York Post Burnett Equity has paid $55 million, or $103,774/room, for the 530-room Martinique Hotel in Manhattan The Oklahoma City company bought the property from an unidentified Florida investor in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of commercial property sales remained robust in October, as $48 billion of properties changed hands That brings volume for the year so far to an adjusted $52379 billion, according to Real Capital...