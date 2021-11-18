Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Work is expected to start this spring on a 110,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fuquay-Varina, NC, about 41 miles north of Fayetteville, NC CCL Label Inc of Framingham, Mass, is developing the industrial property,...
Cincinnati Business Courier An affiliate of Kroger Co has paid $446 million, or about $5910/sf, for Monroe Commerce Center, a 755,000-square-foot industrial property in Monroe, Ohio The Cincinnati grocery store chain purchased the property from...
Dallas Morning News Uhalt Investments has bought Search Plaza, a 155,000-square-foot office property in Dallas The New Orleans investor acquired the seven-story property on North Central Expressway near Meadow Road from local investor Pillar...
Starlight US Multi-Family has paid $1352 million, or $359,574/unit, for the 376-unit Lyric Apartments in Las Vegas The Toronto investor purchased the property from the Bascom Group of San Francisco, which had acquired it in 2016 for $6535 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Houston’s Helios Plaza, a 377,185-square-foot office building that’s fully leased to the Amoco unit of BP Corp, has been sold for $178 million, or $472/sf, to AGC Equity Partners AGC, a London...
TruAmerica Multifamily has entered the Houston market, buying two apartment properties with 652 units from Camden Property Trust The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the 364-unit Camden Oak Crest at 12025 Richmond Ave, which it’s...
Baltimore Business Journal Paramount Realty Services Inc has paid $69 million, or $20158/sf, for the 342,294-square-foot Pasadena Crossroads shopping center in the Baltimore suburb of Pasadena, Md The Lakewood, NJ, real estate investor bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Crow Holdings has paid $468 million, or $225,000/unit, for the 208-unit Preserve at Zephyr Ridge apartment property in Zephyrhills, Fla, about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, Fla The Dallas investment manager...
Family-run investment firm 5Rivers CRE has paid $37 million, or just more than $140/sf, for Market Street Flowood, a 263,852-square-foot retail property in Flowood, Miss, which is just north of the state capital, Jackson The Houston company now owns...