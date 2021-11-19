Log In or Subscribe to read more
Brookfield Properties has paid $45 million, or $51136/sf, for the 88,000-square-foot industrial building at 55 Bay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property from DH Property Holdings LLC of New York, which had developed it in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Venterra Realty has paid $433 million, or $257,738/unit, for the 168-unit Cane Island Apartments in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla, about 20 miles south of downtown Orlando The Houston...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ivanhoe Cambridge has bought Avana Westchase, a 400-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $1088 million, or $272,000/unit The Montreal investment firm purchased the property from Greystar, a Charleston, SC, company...
A Florida investor group has paid $354 million, or $221,250/unit, for the 160-unit Oakwood Apartments near Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Fla The group, Oakwood Townhomes LLC, bought the property from One Real Estate Investment of Miami,...
A fund managed by DRA Advisors has paid $27 million, or $21176/sf, for Triangle Corporate Park III, a 127,504-square-foot office property in Tigard, Ore The New York investor purchased the property from KBS Realty Advisors, which had owned it since...
Dallas Morning News Sika Group has agreed to lease 249,093 square feet of industrial space at 2075 Midway Road in Lewisville, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of Dallas Lee & Associates brokered the lease The landlord was not...
Dallas Morning News Equity Residential has acquired the 331-unit Westerly apartment property in Dallas The Chicago REIT bought the complex from Toll Brothers of Fort Washington, Pa The purchase price was not disclosed The Westerly opened this year...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Snell Properties has paid $136 million, or about $418,462/unit, for the 325-unit Channel Club Apartments in downtown Tampa, Fla The Arlington, Va, company bought the 21-story building from a partnership of ECI Group and...
Cincinnati Business Courier An affiliate of Kroger Co has paid $446 million, or about $5910/sf, for Monroe Commerce Center, a 755,000-square-foot industrial property in Monroe, Ohio The Cincinnati grocery store chain purchased the property from...