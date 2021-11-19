Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom VanTrust Real Estate will break ground soon on the second building at the Altus Commerce Center in Altoona, Iowa The Kansas City, Mo, developer is constructing the 496,800-square-foot industrial building on a 75-acre site at NE 62nd...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ivanhoe Cambridge has bought Avana Westchase, a 400-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $1088 million, or $272,000/unit The Montreal investment firm purchased the property from Greystar, a Charleston, SC, company...
Real Estate NJ Rockefeller Group has broken ground on a 345,600-square-foot distribution center in Eastampton Township, NJ, about 37 miles east of Philadelphia The New York developer is building the industrial property on a 2764-acre site along US...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of Bayview USA and DAC Development has broken ground on the 280,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 808 North Cleveland Ave in Chicago The development will cost $106 million to construct Kawa Capital Solutions...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Snell Properties has paid $136 million, or about $418,462/unit, for the 325-unit Channel Club Apartments in downtown Tampa, Fla The Arlington, Va, company bought the 21-story building from a partnership of ECI Group and...
Charlotte Business Journal Work is expected to start this spring on a 110,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fuquay-Varina, NC, about 41 miles north of Fayetteville, NC CCL Label Inc of Framingham, Mass, is developing the industrial property,...
REJournals Opus Group has broken ground on a 279,872-square-foot industrial building at the Midwest Transportation Center in Kenosha, Wis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at 6222 77th Ave, about 35 miles south of Milwaukee It...
Las Vegas Review-Journal Tapestry Inc has broken ground on the North Las Vegas Fulfillment Center, a 788,000 square-foot industrial property in Las Vegas The luxury retailer is building the property at 5603 East El Campo Grande Ave, about 16 miles...
Dallas Morning News Kalterra Capital Partners has started construction on The Hamilton, a 175-unit apartment project geared toward older adults in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles south of Dallas The Dallas developer is building the property on an...