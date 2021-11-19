Log In or Subscribe to read more
Brookfield Properties has paid $45 million, or $51136/sf, for the 88,000-square-foot industrial building at 55 Bay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property from DH Property Holdings LLC of New York, which had developed it in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Venterra Realty has paid $433 million, or $257,738/unit, for the 168-unit Cane Island Apartments in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla, about 20 miles south of downtown Orlando The Houston...
Charlotte Business Journal Kaplan Residential is teaming with Origin Investments to build a 322-unit apartment complex in Belmont, NC, about 12 miles west of Charlotte, NC Plans for the property, which is being built on a 39-acre site at 6900...
A Florida investor group has paid $354 million, or $221,250/unit, for the 160-unit Oakwood Apartments near Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Fla The group, Oakwood Townhomes LLC, bought the property from One Real Estate Investment of Miami,...
A fund managed by DRA Advisors has paid $27 million, or $21176/sf, for Triangle Corporate Park III, a 127,504-square-foot office property in Tigard, Ore The New York investor purchased the property from KBS Realty Advisors, which had owned it since...
Dallas Morning News Sika Group has agreed to lease 249,093 square feet of industrial space at 2075 Midway Road in Lewisville, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of Dallas Lee & Associates brokered the lease The landlord was not...
Dallas Morning News A venture of McCann Realty Partners and Carlyle Group has sold Radius Turtle Creek, a 165-unit apartment complex in Dallas Colgate McCallum bought the property, at 3604 Cedar Springs Road, in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Dallas Morning News Equity Residential has acquired the 331-unit Westerly apartment property in Dallas The Chicago REIT bought the complex from Toll Brothers of Fort Washington, Pa The purchase price was not disclosed The Westerly opened this year...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Snell Properties has paid $136 million, or about $418,462/unit, for the 325-unit Channel Club Apartments in downtown Tampa, Fla The Arlington, Va, company bought the 21-story building from a partnership of ECI Group and...