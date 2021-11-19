Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust is considering offering its loan workout expertise – it operates one of the CMBS sectors’ most active special servicers – to third-party lenders It’s...
The Real Deal Chubb has signed a lease for 240,000 square feet of office space at 550 Madison Ave, an 800,000-sf office building in Manhattan The insurance company will anchor the property, which is owned by a venture of Olayan Group and RXR Realty...
Alternative lenders are having a bang-up year, with origination volumes easily topping even 2019's elevated levels, and many reporting record-breaking activity Driving the volume is the continued liquidity in both the lending and property-investing...
Institutional investors have increased their target allocations to commercial real estate to 107 percent this year, from 106 percent in 2020 They're now 180 basis points higher than in 2013, according to a survey of 224 investors with $134 trillion...
REBusiness Online Sensient Technologies Corp has agreed to lease 300,481 square feet of industrial space at 255 Logistics Center, a 502,781-sf industrial property in East St Louis The Milwaukee company, which manufactures colors, flavors and...
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has backed out of a deal to fully lease Harborside 1, a 400,000-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ The online retail giant had been in advanced talks to lease the building, which is owned by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of commercial property sales remained robust in October, as $48 billion of properties changed hands That brings volume for the year so far to an adjusted $52379 billion, according to Real Capital...
Philadelphia Business Journal Vanguard Group has fully leased the 240,000-square-foot Ellis Preserve office building in Newtown Square, Pa Sunoco LP owns the building, at 3801 West Chester Pike, which is about 30 miles west of downtown Philadelphia...
Rentvcom Bay Logistics has agreed to fully lease a 76,200-square-foot building at 291 East Buckeye Road in Phoenix The property, which is part of the 147,744-sf Central Logistics Cold Storage Center, was built in 1940 and underwent renovations that...