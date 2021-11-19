Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom VanTrust Real Estate will break ground soon on the second building at the Altus Commerce Center in Altoona, Iowa The Kansas City, Mo, developer is constructing the 496,800-square-foot industrial building on a 75-acre site at NE 62nd...
Charlotte Business Journal Kaplan Residential is teaming with Origin Investments to build a 322-unit apartment complex in Belmont, NC, about 12 miles west of Charlotte, NC Plans for the property, which is being built on a 39-acre site at 6900...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of Bayview USA and DAC Development has broken ground on the 280,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 808 North Cleveland Ave in Chicago The development will cost $106 million to construct Kawa Capital Solutions...
Charlotte Business Journal Work is expected to start this spring on a 110,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fuquay-Varina, NC, about 41 miles north of Fayetteville, NC CCL Label Inc of Framingham, Mass, is developing the industrial property,...
REJournals Opus Group has broken ground on a 279,872-square-foot industrial building at the Midwest Transportation Center in Kenosha, Wis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at 6222 77th Ave, about 35 miles south of Milwaukee It...
Las Vegas Review-Journal Tapestry Inc has broken ground on the North Las Vegas Fulfillment Center, a 788,000 square-foot industrial property in Las Vegas The luxury retailer is building the property at 5603 East El Campo Grande Ave, about 16 miles...
Baltimore Business Journal Paramount Realty Services Inc has paid $69 million, or $20158/sf, for the 342,294-square-foot Pasadena Crossroads shopping center in the Baltimore suburb of Pasadena, Md The Lakewood, NJ, real estate investor bought the...
Dallas Morning News Kalterra Capital Partners has started construction on The Hamilton, a 175-unit apartment project geared toward older adults in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles south of Dallas The Dallas developer is building the property on an...
AZ Big Media A venture of CA Industrial and DWS RREEF has broken ground on the first phase of Luke Logistics Center, a 15 million-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz CA, of Chicago, and DWS RREEF, of Kansas City, Mo, are building the...