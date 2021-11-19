Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust reported a 16 percent increase in monthly rents for new leases and renewals at its apartment properties during the third quarter, doubling the second quarter’s 8 percent...
A Florida investor group has paid $354 million, or $221,250/unit, for the 160-unit Oakwood Apartments near Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Fla The group, Oakwood Townhomes LLC, bought the property from One Real Estate Investment of Miami,...
Alternative lenders are having a bang-up year, with origination volumes easily topping even 2019's elevated levels, and many reporting record-breaking activity Driving the volume is the continued liquidity in both the lending and property-investing...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $2107 million of financing against the 761,824-square-foot office building at 800 Scudders Mill Road in Plainsboro, NJ The loan allowed the property’s owner, Hana Asset Management, to retire $2079...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has raised another $575 million of investor capital for its Bridge- and Event-Driven, or BED, investment vehicle The Miami investment manager funds fixed- and floating-rate loans and invests in properties It was formed...
PCCP LLC has provided $85 million of mortgage debt to fund the $10775 million purchase and planned renovation of Patterson Court, a 384-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The property, at 8151 Patterson Woods Drive, was purchased by Trion...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Beachwold Residential has paid $775 million, or $251,623/unit, for the 308-unit Gran Bay Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The New York multifamily specialist bought the complex from RAS Realty Partners of...
The Real Deal Namdar Group has secured $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment projects with a combined 811 units in Jersey City, NJ Scale Lending provided the loans: $73 million against the 235-unit development at 26 Van Reipen Ave and...
Wheelock Street Capital has made an equity investment in 200 Inner Belt Road, a 191,089-square-foot office and laboratory building in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass, in a recapitalization valuing the property at $160 million, or $837/sf As...