Brookfield Properties has paid $45 million, or $51136/sf, for the 88,000-square-foot industrial building at 55 Bay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property from DH Property Holdings LLC of New York, which had developed it in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Venterra Realty has paid $433 million, or $257,738/unit, for the 168-unit Cane Island Apartments in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla, about 20 miles south of downtown Orlando The Houston...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ivanhoe Cambridge has bought Avana Westchase, a 400-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $1088 million, or $272,000/unit The Montreal investment firm purchased the property from Greystar, a Charleston, SC, company...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust is considering offering its loan workout expertise – it operates one of the CMBS sectors’ most active special servicers – to third-party lenders It’s...
A fund managed by DRA Advisors has paid $27 million, or $21176/sf, for Triangle Corporate Park III, a 127,504-square-foot office property in Tigard, Ore The New York investor purchased the property from KBS Realty Advisors, which had owned it since...
Dallas Morning News Sika Group has agreed to lease 249,093 square feet of industrial space at 2075 Midway Road in Lewisville, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of Dallas Lee & Associates brokered the lease The landlord was not...
Dallas Morning News A venture of McCann Realty Partners and Carlyle Group has sold Radius Turtle Creek, a 165-unit apartment complex in Dallas Colgate McCallum bought the property, at 3604 Cedar Springs Road, in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Dallas Morning News Equity Residential has acquired the 331-unit Westerly apartment property in Dallas The Chicago REIT bought the complex from Toll Brothers of Fort Washington, Pa The purchase price was not disclosed The Westerly opened this year...
Alternative lenders are having a bang-up year, with origination volumes easily topping even 2019's elevated levels, and many reporting record-breaking activity Driving the volume is the continued liquidity in both the lending and property-investing...