Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Kaplan Residential is teaming with Origin Investments to build a 322-unit apartment complex in Belmont, NC, about 12 miles west of Charlotte, NC Plans for the property, which is being built on a 39-acre site at 6900...
Real Estate NJ Rockefeller Group has broken ground on a 345,600-square-foot distribution center in Eastampton Township, NJ, about 37 miles east of Philadelphia The New York developer is building the industrial property on a 2764-acre site along US...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of Bayview USA and DAC Development has broken ground on the 280,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 808 North Cleveland Ave in Chicago The development will cost $106 million to construct Kawa Capital Solutions...
Charlotte Business Journal Work is expected to start this spring on a 110,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fuquay-Varina, NC, about 41 miles north of Fayetteville, NC CCL Label Inc of Framingham, Mass, is developing the industrial property,...
Cincinnati Business Courier An affiliate of Kroger Co has paid $446 million, or about $5910/sf, for Monroe Commerce Center, a 755,000-square-foot industrial property in Monroe, Ohio The Cincinnati grocery store chain purchased the property from...
REJournals Opus Group has broken ground on a 279,872-square-foot industrial building at the Midwest Transportation Center in Kenosha, Wis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at 6222 77th Ave, about 35 miles south of Milwaukee It...
Las Vegas Review-Journal Tapestry Inc has broken ground on the North Las Vegas Fulfillment Center, a 788,000 square-foot industrial property in Las Vegas The luxury retailer is building the property at 5603 East El Campo Grande Ave, about 16 miles...
Dallas Morning News Kalterra Capital Partners has started construction on The Hamilton, a 175-unit apartment project geared toward older adults in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles south of Dallas The Dallas developer is building the property on an...
REBusiness Online Sensient Technologies Corp has agreed to lease 300,481 square feet of industrial space at 255 Logistics Center, a 502,781-sf industrial property in East St Louis The Milwaukee company, which manufactures colors, flavors and...