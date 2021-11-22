Log In or Subscribe to read more
Outshine Properties, which was formed earlier this year by two former Thor Equities' executives, with plans to invest in life-sciences properties, has completed its first deal The company paid $93 million for a suburban Boston office and laboratory...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $4078 million of construction financing for the development of a four-building industrial project totaling 380,000 square feet in Lake Park, Fla, about seven miles south of West Palm...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $41943 million of financing for Lone Star Fund’s acquisition of five hotels with 2,323 rooms for $540 million The bank is securitizing the loan, which has a two-year...
Passco Cos has paid $130 million for a pair of apartment properties with 552 units in the Baton Rouge, La, market, marking its entrée into that area The Irvine, Calif, investment manager is among the most active players in the structured...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Mountain View Capital has paid $8425 million, or $397,405/unit, for Point 21 Urban Flats, a 212-unit apartment property in downtown Denver The Boulder, Colo, developer purchased the property from an affiliate...
Vesta Capital LLC has paid $316 million, or $56,631/unit, for the 558-unit River Walk Apartments in Wichita, Kan The property is the first in Kansas for the Tulsa, Okla, investment manager, which now owns 28 apartment properties with 7,249 units,...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Hines has agreed to pay about $305 million, or $23282/sf, for a 131,000-square-foot television studio in Chicago The Houston investment management firm is buying the property from R2 Cos, which had...
Dallas Morning News Capital Commercial Investments has bought two properties that are part of the Legacy Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, in separate deals The prices it paid were not disclosed The Austin, Texas, real estate...
Brookfield Properties has paid $45 million, or $51136/sf, for the 88,000-square-foot industrial building at 55 Bay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property from DH Property Holdings LLC of New York, which had developed it in...