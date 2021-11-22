Log In or Subscribe to read more
Vesta Capital LLC has paid $316 million, or $56,631/unit, for the 558-unit River Walk Apartments in Wichita, Kan The property is the first in Kansas for the Tulsa, Okla, investment manager, which now owns 28 apartment properties with 7,249 units,...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Hines has agreed to pay about $305 million, or $23282/sf, for a 131,000-square-foot television studio in Chicago The Houston investment management firm is buying the property from R2 Cos, which had...
Dallas Morning News Anthem Development is building the 389-unit Miles One 90 apartment property in Sachse, Texas, about 26 miles northeast of Dallas Nova Capita of Los Angeles arranged $42 million of construction financing from Bank OZK for the...
Brookfield Properties has paid $45 million, or $51136/sf, for the 88,000-square-foot industrial building at 55 Bay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property from DH Property Holdings LLC of New York, which had developed it in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Venterra Realty has paid $433 million, or $257,738/unit, for the 168-unit Cane Island Apartments in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla, about 20 miles south of downtown Orlando The Houston...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ivanhoe Cambridge has bought Avana Westchase, a 400-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $1088 million, or $272,000/unit The Montreal investment firm purchased the property from Greystar, a Charleston, SC, company...
A Florida investor group has paid $354 million, or $221,250/unit, for the 160-unit Oakwood Apartments near Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Fla The group, Oakwood Townhomes LLC, bought the property from One Real Estate Investment of Miami,...
A fund managed by DRA Advisors has paid $27 million, or $21176/sf, for Triangle Corporate Park III, a 127,504-square-foot office property in Tigard, Ore The New York investor purchased the property from KBS Realty Advisors, which had owned it since...
Dallas Morning News Sika Group has agreed to lease 249,093 square feet of industrial space at 2075 Midway Road in Lewisville, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of Dallas Lee & Associates brokered the lease The landlord was not...