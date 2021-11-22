Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $4078 million of construction financing for the development of a four-building industrial project totaling 380,000 square feet in Lake Park, Fla, about seven miles south of West Palm...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $41943 million of financing for Lone Star Fund’s acquisition of five hotels with 2,323 rooms for $540 million The bank is securitizing the loan, which has a two-year...
Mesa West Capital has provided $160 million of financing against the 438-unit Sawyer Place apartment property in downtown Yonkers, NY The five-year, floating-rate loan allowed the property’s owner and developer, RXR Realty of New York, to...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Mountain View Capital has paid $8425 million, or $397,405/unit, for Point 21 Urban Flats, a 212-unit apartment property in downtown Denver The Boulder, Colo, developer purchased the property from an affiliate...
Crain’s New York Business Tishman Speyer Properties has paid about $90 million for 10 of the 11 development sites that will make up the 2,050-unit Edgemere Commons affordable-housing complex in Queens, NY The New York company bought the sites...
REBusiness Online A venture of Begonia Real Estate Development and CW Driver has broken ground on a 74-unit apartment property at 5570 Rosemead Blvd in Temple City, Calif, about 12 miles east of Los Angeles The project will have one-, two- or...
Vesta Capital LLC has paid $316 million, or $56,631/unit, for the 558-unit River Walk Apartments in Wichita, Kan The property is the first in Kansas for the Tulsa, Okla, investment manager, which now owns 28 apartment properties with 7,249 units,...
Dallas Morning News Anthem Development is building the 389-unit Miles One 90 apartment property in Sachse, Texas, about 26 miles northeast of Dallas Nova Capita of Los Angeles arranged $42 million of construction financing from Bank OZK for the...
REJournalscom VanTrust Real Estate will break ground soon on the second building at the Altus Commerce Center in Altoona, Iowa The Kansas City, Mo, developer is constructing the 496,800-square-foot industrial building on a 75-acre site at NE 62nd...