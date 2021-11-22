Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Hines has agreed to pay about $305 million, or $23282/sf, for a 131,000-square-foot television studio in Chicago The Houston investment management firm is buying the property from R2 Cos, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust reported a 16 percent increase in monthly rents for new leases and renewals at its apartment properties during the third quarter, doubling the second quarter’s 8 percent...
REJournalscom VanTrust Real Estate will break ground soon on the second building at the Altus Commerce Center in Altoona, Iowa The Kansas City, Mo, developer is constructing the 496,800-square-foot industrial building on a 75-acre site at NE 62nd...
The Real Deal Chubb has signed a lease for 240,000 square feet of office space at 550 Madison Ave, an 800,000-sf office building in Manhattan The insurance company will anchor the property, which is owned by a venture of Olayan Group and RXR Realty...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of Bayview USA and DAC Development has broken ground on the 280,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 808 North Cleveland Ave in Chicago The development will cost $106 million to construct Kawa Capital Solutions...
Cincinnati Business Courier An affiliate of Kroger Co has paid $446 million, or about $5910/sf, for Monroe Commerce Center, a 755,000-square-foot industrial property in Monroe, Ohio The Cincinnati grocery store chain purchased the property from...
REJournals Opus Group has broken ground on a 279,872-square-foot industrial building at the Midwest Transportation Center in Kenosha, Wis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at 6222 77th Ave, about 35 miles south of Milwaukee It...
REBusiness Online Sensient Technologies Corp has agreed to lease 300,481 square feet of industrial space at 255 Logistics Center, a 502,781-sf industrial property in East St Louis The Milwaukee company, which manufactures colors, flavors and...
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has backed out of a deal to fully lease Harborside 1, a 400,000-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ The online retail giant had been in advanced talks to lease the building, which is owned by...