Outshine Properties, which was formed earlier this year by two former Thor Equities' executives, with plans to invest in life-sciences properties, has completed its first deal The company paid $93 million for a suburban Boston office and laboratory...
Orlando Business Journal A pair of shopping centers with a combined 112,707 square feet near Orlando, Fla, were sold for a total of $2345 million, or about $20806/sf, in separate deals An affiliate of Dundurn Edge Developments Inc has sold Kissimmee...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $4078 million of construction financing for the development of a four-building industrial project totaling 380,000 square feet in Lake Park, Fla, about seven miles south of West Palm...
Passco Cos has paid $130 million for a pair of apartment properties with 552 units in the Baton Rouge, La, market, marking its entrée into that area The Irvine, Calif, investment manager is among the most active players in the structured...
Mesa West Capital has provided $160 million of financing against the 438-unit Sawyer Place apartment property in downtown Yonkers, NY The five-year, floating-rate loan allowed the property’s owner and developer, RXR Realty of New York, to...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Mountain View Capital has paid $8425 million, or $397,405/unit, for Point 21 Urban Flats, a 212-unit apartment property in downtown Denver The Boulder, Colo, developer purchased the property from an affiliate...
Commercial Observer Fortis Property Group has secured $284 million of financing against the 76-unit Olympia Dumbo luxury condominium project in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided the loan, which allowed Fortis to retire $163 million of debt...
Vesta Capital LLC has paid $316 million, or $56,631/unit, for the 558-unit River Walk Apartments in Wichita, Kan The property is the first in Kansas for the Tulsa, Okla, investment manager, which now owns 28 apartment properties with 7,249 units,...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Hines has agreed to pay about $305 million, or $23282/sf, for a 131,000-square-foot television studio in Chicago The Houston investment management firm is buying the property from R2 Cos, which had...