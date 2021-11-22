Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $4078 million of construction financing for the development of a four-building industrial project totaling 380,000 square feet in Lake Park, Fla, about seven miles south of West Palm...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $41943 million of financing for Lone Star Fund’s acquisition of five hotels with 2,323 rooms for $540 million The bank is securitizing the loan, which has a two-year...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Mountain View Capital has paid $8425 million, or $397,405/unit, for Point 21 Urban Flats, a 212-unit apartment property in downtown Denver The Boulder, Colo, developer purchased the property from an affiliate...
Commercial Observer Fortis Property Group has secured $284 million of financing against the 76-unit Olympia Dumbo luxury condominium project in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided the loan, which allowed Fortis to retire $163 million of debt...
Vesta Capital LLC has paid $316 million, or $56,631/unit, for the 558-unit River Walk Apartments in Wichita, Kan The property is the first in Kansas for the Tulsa, Okla, investment manager, which now owns 28 apartment properties with 7,249 units,...
Dallas Morning News Anthem Development is building the 389-unit Miles One 90 apartment property in Sachse, Texas, about 26 miles northeast of Dallas Nova Capita of Los Angeles arranged $42 million of construction financing from Bank OZK for the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust is considering offering its loan workout expertise – it operates one of the CMBS sectors’ most active special servicers – to third-party lenders It’s...
A Florida investor group has paid $354 million, or $221,250/unit, for the 160-unit Oakwood Apartments near Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Fla The group, Oakwood Townhomes LLC, bought the property from One Real Estate Investment of Miami,...
Alternative lenders are having a bang-up year, with origination volumes easily topping even 2019's elevated levels, and many reporting record-breaking activity Driving the volume is the continued liquidity in both the lending and property-investing...