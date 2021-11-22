Log In or Subscribe to read more
Outshine Properties, which was formed earlier this year by two former Thor Equities' executives, with plans to invest in life-sciences properties, has completed its first deal The company paid $93 million for a suburban Boston office and laboratory...
Orlando Business Journal A pair of shopping centers with a combined 112,707 square feet near Orlando, Fla, were sold for a total of $2345 million, or about $20806/sf, in separate deals An affiliate of Dundurn Edge Developments Inc has sold Kissimmee...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $41943 million of financing for Lone Star Fund’s acquisition of five hotels with 2,323 rooms for $540 million The bank is securitizing the loan, which has a two-year...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Mountain View Capital has paid $8425 million, or $397,405/unit, for Point 21 Urban Flats, a 212-unit apartment property in downtown Denver The Boulder, Colo, developer purchased the property from an affiliate...
Vesta Capital LLC has paid $316 million, or $56,631/unit, for the 558-unit River Walk Apartments in Wichita, Kan The property is the first in Kansas for the Tulsa, Okla, investment manager, which now owns 28 apartment properties with 7,249 units,...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Hines has agreed to pay about $305 million, or $23282/sf, for a 131,000-square-foot television studio in Chicago The Houston investment management firm is buying the property from R2 Cos, which had...
Dallas Morning News Capital Commercial Investments has bought two properties that are part of the Legacy Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, in separate deals The prices it paid were not disclosed The Austin, Texas, real estate...
Brookfield Properties has paid $45 million, or $51136/sf, for the 88,000-square-foot industrial building at 55 Bay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property from DH Property Holdings LLC of New York, which had developed it in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Venterra Realty has paid $433 million, or $257,738/unit, for the 168-unit Cane Island Apartments in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla, about 20 miles south of downtown Orlando The Houston...