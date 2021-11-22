Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online A venture of Begonia Real Estate Development and CW Driver has broken ground on a 74-unit apartment property at 5570 Rosemead Blvd in Temple City, Calif, about 12 miles east of Los Angeles The project will have one-, two- or...
Dallas Morning News Anthem Development is building the 389-unit Miles One 90 apartment property in Sachse, Texas, about 26 miles northeast of Dallas Nova Capita of Los Angeles arranged $42 million of construction financing from Bank OZK for the...
REJournalscom VanTrust Real Estate will break ground soon on the second building at the Altus Commerce Center in Altoona, Iowa The Kansas City, Mo, developer is constructing the 496,800-square-foot industrial building on a 75-acre site at NE 62nd...
Charlotte Business Journal Kaplan Residential is teaming with Origin Investments to build a 322-unit apartment complex in Belmont, NC, about 12 miles west of Charlotte, NC Plans for the property, which is being built on a 39-acre site at 6900...
Real Estate NJ Rockefeller Group has broken ground on a 345,600-square-foot distribution center in Eastampton Township, NJ, about 37 miles east of Philadelphia The New York developer is building the industrial property on a 2764-acre site along US...
The Real Deal Chubb has signed a lease for 240,000 square feet of office space at 550 Madison Ave, an 800,000-sf office building in Manhattan The insurance company will anchor the property, which is owned by a venture of Olayan Group and RXR Realty...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of Bayview USA and DAC Development has broken ground on the 280,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 808 North Cleveland Ave in Chicago The development will cost $106 million to construct Kawa Capital Solutions...
Charlotte Business Journal Work is expected to start this spring on a 110,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fuquay-Varina, NC, about 41 miles north of Fayetteville, NC CCL Label Inc of Framingham, Mass, is developing the industrial property,...
The Real Deal GCP Realty is offering for sale the former Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 90-10 Ditmars Blvd in Queens, NY The New York company has hired Ripco Real Estate to market the 288-room property, which could sell for about $65 million...