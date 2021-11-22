Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal A pair of shopping centers with a combined 112,707 square feet near Orlando, Fla, were sold for a total of $2345 million, or about $20806/sf, in separate deals An affiliate of Dundurn Edge Developments Inc has sold Kissimmee...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $41943 million of financing for Lone Star Fund’s acquisition of five hotels with 2,323 rooms for $540 million The bank is securitizing the loan, which has a two-year...
Mesa West Capital has provided $160 million of financing against the 438-unit Sawyer Place apartment property in downtown Yonkers, NY The five-year, floating-rate loan allowed the property’s owner and developer, RXR Realty of New York, to...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Mountain View Capital has paid $8425 million, or $397,405/unit, for Point 21 Urban Flats, a 212-unit apartment property in downtown Denver The Boulder, Colo, developer purchased the property from an affiliate...
Commercial Observer Fortis Property Group has secured $284 million of financing against the 76-unit Olympia Dumbo luxury condominium project in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided the loan, which allowed Fortis to retire $163 million of debt...
Crain’s New York Business Tishman Speyer Properties has paid about $90 million for 10 of the 11 development sites that will make up the 2,050-unit Edgemere Commons affordable-housing complex in Queens, NY The New York company bought the sites...
REBusiness Online A venture of Begonia Real Estate Development and CW Driver has broken ground on a 74-unit apartment property at 5570 Rosemead Blvd in Temple City, Calif, about 12 miles east of Los Angeles The project will have one-, two- or...
Vesta Capital LLC has paid $316 million, or $56,631/unit, for the 558-unit River Walk Apartments in Wichita, Kan The property is the first in Kansas for the Tulsa, Okla, investment manager, which now owns 28 apartment properties with 7,249 units,...
Dallas Morning News Anthem Development is building the 389-unit Miles One 90 apartment property in Sachse, Texas, about 26 miles northeast of Dallas Nova Capita of Los Angeles arranged $42 million of construction financing from Bank OZK for the...