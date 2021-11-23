Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of Network Realty Partners and USAA Real Estate is breaking ground next year on a 106-room hotel in Washington, DC The property will sit on a courtyard between two office buildings with a combined 630,650 square feet at 899 and 999...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders led by Bank Leumi has provided $95 million of financing for the construction of the 164-unit American Lions apartment project in Queens, NY Leumi Partners and Israeli Discount Bank were also part of the lending...
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim has provided $25 million of construction financing against the 27-unit residential condominium project at 219 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Tankhouse, a Brooklyn developer, is...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vizient has agreed to lease 112,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The health care company’s deal consists of about 100,000 sf of space that Uber had been offering up for...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $4078 million of construction financing for the development of a four-building industrial project totaling 380,000 square feet in Lake Park, Fla, about seven miles south of West Palm...
Haribo of America Inc has agreed to fully lease a 157,656-square-foot industrial building at Bristol Highlands Commerce Center, a 629,832-sf industrial property in Bristol, Wis, about 38 miles south of Milwaukee The candy manufacturer is taking its...
Commercial Observer Fortis Property Group has secured $284 million of financing against the 76-unit Olympia Dumbo luxury condominium project in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided the loan, which allowed Fortis to retire $163 million of debt...
Crain’s New York Business Tishman Speyer Properties has paid about $90 million for 10 of the 11 development sites that will make up the 2,050-unit Edgemere Commons affordable-housing complex in Queens, NY The New York company bought the sites...
REBusiness Online A venture of Begonia Real Estate Development and CW Driver has broken ground on a 74-unit apartment property at 5570 Rosemead Blvd in Temple City, Calif, about 12 miles east of Los Angeles The project will have one-, two- or...