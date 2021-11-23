Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Bonaventure has paid $776 million for two apartment properties with a combined 294 units in Virginia The Alexandria, Va, company paid $255 million, or $271,277/unit, for the 94-unit Messenger Place in Manassas, Va, and $521...
MileHileCREcom Broe Real Estate Group has paid $3325 million, or $12788/sf, for the 260,000-square-foot Briargate Center in Colorado Springs, Colo The Denver investor purchased the three-building office property from an undisclosed seller that was...
Kohan Retail Investment Group, the most prolific buyer of malls backing distressed CMBS loans, has paid $55 million for the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia The property, previously owned by Simon Property Group, had been encumbered by a...
Dallas Business Journal MDH Partners has acquired a pair of industrial buildings totaling about 955,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Atlanta company bought the properties, at 8400 Oak Grove Road and 1401 Everman Parkway, from a venture of...
The Real Deal Camber Property Group has paid $105 million, or $343,137/unit, for a portfolio of three affordable-housing properties with a combined 306 units in New York City The New York company bought the portfolio from Omni New York, which had...
Tides Equities has paid $1135 million, or $204,504/unit, for Wynn Palms, a 555-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property, at 3800 Wynn Road, from 3D Investments LLC, of Beverly Hills, Calif, in a deal...
Outshine Properties, which was formed earlier this year by two former Thor Equities' executives, with plans to invest in life-sciences properties, has completed its first deal The company paid $93 million for a suburban Boston office and laboratory...
Orlando Business Journal A pair of shopping centers with a combined 112,707 square feet near Orlando, Fla, were sold for a total of $2345 million, or about $20806/sf, in separate deals An affiliate of Dundurn Edge Developments Inc has sold Kissimmee...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $41943 million of financing for Lone Star Fund’s acquisition of five hotels with 2,323 rooms for $540 million The bank is securitizing the loan, which has a two-year...