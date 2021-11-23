Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of Network Realty Partners and USAA Real Estate is breaking ground next year on a 106-room hotel in Washington, DC The property will sit on a courtyard between two office buildings with a combined 630,650 square feet at 899 and 999...
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim has provided $25 million of construction financing against the 27-unit residential condominium project at 219 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Tankhouse, a Brooklyn developer, is...
The Real Deal Camber Property Group has paid $105 million, or $343,137/unit, for a portfolio of three affordable-housing properties with a combined 306 units in New York City The New York company bought the portfolio from Omni New York, which had...
Union Labor Life Insurance Co has provided $204 million of construction financing for a 330-unit apartment property that a venture of Taconic Partners and National Real Estate Advisors has proposed for Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen...
A venture of Opus Group and Principal Real Estate Investors has broken ground on Village of Downers Grove, a 167-unit apartment property in Downers Grove, Ill The venture is building the property at 926 Maple Ave, about 25 miles west of Chicago It...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $4078 million of construction financing for the development of a four-building industrial project totaling 380,000 square feet in Lake Park, Fla, about seven miles south of West Palm...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $41943 million of financing for Lone Star Fund’s acquisition of five hotels with 2,323 rooms for $540 million The bank is securitizing the loan, which has a two-year...
Mesa West Capital has provided $160 million of financing against the 438-unit Sawyer Place apartment property in downtown Yonkers, NY The five-year, floating-rate loan allowed the property’s owner and developer, RXR Realty of New York, to...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Mountain View Capital has paid $8425 million, or $397,405/unit, for Point 21 Urban Flats, a 212-unit apartment property in downtown Denver The Boulder, Colo, developer purchased the property from an affiliate...