A venture of Opus Group and Principal Real Estate Investors has broken ground on Village of Downers Grove, a 167-unit apartment property in Downers Grove, Ill The venture is building the property at 926 Maple Ave, about 25 miles west of Chicago It...
Haribo of America Inc has agreed to fully lease a 157,656-square-foot industrial building at Bristol Highlands Commerce Center, a 629,832-sf industrial property in Bristol, Wis, about 38 miles south of Milwaukee The candy manufacturer is taking its...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Hines has agreed to pay about $305 million, or $23282/sf, for a 131,000-square-foot television studio in Chicago The Houston investment management firm is buying the property from R2 Cos, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust reported a 16 percent increase in monthly rents for new leases and renewals at its apartment properties during the third quarter, doubling the second quarter’s 8 percent...
REJournalscom VanTrust Real Estate will break ground soon on the second building at the Altus Commerce Center in Altoona, Iowa The Kansas City, Mo, developer is constructing the 496,800-square-foot industrial building on a 75-acre site at NE 62nd...
The Real Deal Chubb has signed a lease for 240,000 square feet of office space at 550 Madison Ave, an 800,000-sf office building in Manhattan The insurance company will anchor the property, which is owned by a venture of Olayan Group and RXR Realty...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of Bayview USA and DAC Development has broken ground on the 280,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 808 North Cleveland Ave in Chicago The development will cost $106 million to construct Kawa Capital Solutions...
Cincinnati Business Courier An affiliate of Kroger Co has paid $446 million, or about $5910/sf, for Monroe Commerce Center, a 755,000-square-foot industrial property in Monroe, Ohio The Cincinnati grocery store chain purchased the property from...
REJournals Opus Group has broken ground on a 279,872-square-foot industrial building at the Midwest Transportation Center in Kenosha, Wis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at 6222 77th Ave, about 35 miles south of Milwaukee It...