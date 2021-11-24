Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow JBG Smith Properties has filed plans for a 650-unit apartment property in Arlington, Va The property would be developed on the site of the former 102-room Americana Hotel that JBG Smith bought last year That deal included an adjacent parking...
REJournalscom Emrik SV, a 202-unit apartment property in Shoreview, Minn, has been completed by a venture of Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners, both of Minneapolis The four-story property, at 4043 Chatsworth St N, got underway in 2019 It has one-, two-...
Crain’s New York Business The Feil Organization has filed plans for a 421-unit apartment property at 356 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The 43-story building will have 73 parking spots and about 100,000 square feet of commercial space Feil has begun...
Commercial Observer Scale Lending has provided $685 million of construction financing for the 165-unit apartment project at 210 Clarkson Ave in Brooklyn, NY, that’s being developed by K2 Real Estate Partners The loan was arranged by Meridian...
Bisnow A venture of Network Realty Partners and USAA Real Estate is breaking ground next year on a 106-room hotel in Washington, DC The property will sit on a courtyard between two office buildings with a combined 630,650 square feet at 899 and 999...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders led by Bank Leumi has provided $95 million of financing for the construction of the 164-unit American Lions apartment project in Queens, NY Leumi Partners and Israeli Discount Bank were also part of the lending...
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim has provided $25 million of construction financing against the 27-unit residential condominium project at 219 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Tankhouse, a Brooklyn developer, is...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vizient has agreed to lease 112,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The health care company’s deal consists of about 100,000 sf of space that Uber had been offering up for...
A venture of Opus Group and Principal Real Estate Investors has broken ground on Village of Downers Grove, a 167-unit apartment property in Downers Grove, Ill The venture is building the property at 926 Maple Ave, about 25 miles west of Chicago It...