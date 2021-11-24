Log In or Subscribe to read more
One Stop Management LLC has paid $47 million, or $236/sf, for a pair of neighboring retail centers with 198,885 square feet in Miami Gardens, Fla The Brooklyn, NY, investor bought the two properties, Miami Gardens Shopping Plaza, at 4500-4698...
Greystar Real Estate Partners has agreed to sell the 30 apartment properties with some 10,000 units owned by its Greystar Equity Partners IX fund to Ivanhoe Cambridge for roughly $36 billion The Charleston, SC, investment manager in 2017 had raised...
Bisnow JBG Smith Properties has filed plans for a 650-unit apartment property in Arlington, Va The property would be developed on the site of the former 102-room Americana Hotel that JBG Smith bought last year That deal included an adjacent parking...
Hartford Business Journal Jones Street Investment Partners has paid $717 million, or $286,800/unit, for the 250-unit Tannery apartment property in Glastonbury, Conn, about six miles southeast of Hartford, Conn The Boston investment manager bought...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $516 million, or $280,434/unit, for Cantala, a 184-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager purchased the property from Investors Capital Group of Seattle, which...
The California investment manager has broadened its focus to include apartment properties in the Southeastern United States, which has been enjoying a mass in-migration of people and businesses It's purchased properties in North Carolina and Florida...
Interstate Equities Corp has paid $3975 million, or $334,033/unit, for Ocean Villas, a 119-unit apartment property in Oxnard, Calif The Los Altos, Calif, investment and management firm purchased the property from Montgomery Partners of Mill Valley,...
Bisnow A venture of Network Realty Partners and USAA Real Estate is breaking ground next year on a 106-room hotel in Washington, DC The property will sit on a courtyard between two office buildings with a combined 630,650 square feet at 899 and 999...
Commercial Observer Bonaventure has paid $776 million for two apartment properties with a combined 294 units in Virginia The Alexandria, Va, company paid $255 million, or $271,277/unit, for the 94-unit Messenger Place in Manassas, Va, and $521...